This weekend in Southport, there are four festivals to attend.

Coronavirus restrictions that had been in place for more than a year have been lifted, allowing large events to resume.

Following the initial lockdown last summer, the hospitality industry was required to abide by severe regulations.

These rules included only permitting table service and requiring people to wear face masks while they weren’t seated.

All of that changed on July 19th, often known as “Freedom Day.”

Queuing at the bar, hugging friends and loved ones, and gatherings in groups have all returned.

Many people are eager to go out and about after being locked indoors for so long, and there are a number of festivals taking place in Southport this weekend where you can do just that.

Remember when groove was in the heart and rhythm was a dancer? When were tie-dye and center partings fashionable?

The period of social isolation is passed, and raving has returned.

On Saturday, you may take a trip back to the 1990s at Victoria Park (July 31).

Fatboy Slim, Ultra Nate, Faithless, Baby D, Livin’ Joy, and The Chemical Brothers are among the decade’s biggest dance fillers, and Saturday’s lineup includes Angie Brown, N-Trance, and Ultrabeat.

There will also be street food trucks and a gin and prosecco market, and tickets can still be purchased here.

“The UK’s biggest food, drink, and music festival,” according to the Sausage and Cider Festival’s website.

The event, which was originally scheduled for June 25, will now take place at Victoria Park on Friday, July 30.

There are no age limitations for the event, which runs from 2pm to 10pm.

“A wonderful day of festival fun with live music, games, competitions, and plenty of sausage and cider to kick off the summer after a long lockdown!” promises the website.

Tickets start at £11.25 – or are free for NHS employees – and can be purchased here.

This Friday and Saturday, lovers of a little dram will be in for a treat (July 30 and 31).

The Southport Whisky Festival will take place in a number of locations in Southport, with some additional events taking place online.

“Did you know we are hosting a Whisky Festival right here in town?” said Peter Hunt, a member of the Southport Whisky Club. There are 14 of us.” “The summary comes to an end.”