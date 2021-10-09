This weekend, find LGBTQIA+-friendly safe locations to dance the night away.

Because National Coming Out Day is coming up on Monday, it’s probable that members of the community and their allies will be out dancing this weekend.

There are a number of gay clubs and LGBTIA+ safe places in Liverpool where people may spend the night socializing and having fun.

When events like the recent “unofficial pride weekend” or when Vivienne won the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Queen come to mind, it’s evident that the city is no stranger to gathering together to celebrate the community.

Merseyside’s oldest pub has survived fire, burglary, and a pandemic thanks to a “hidden underground tunnel.”

The staff at 2chill believes that this weekend will be no exception, so they’ve compiled a list of spots where you can spend the night celebrating.

Liverpool is a fantastic city.

Heaven will be open all three nights this weekend till the early hours of the morning.

Throughout the nights, numerous drag queen hosts will keep you engaged while music from all genres is played.

Doors open at midnight, giving you plenty of time to enjoy a few drinks before coming here to cap your night.

Liverpool L2 6QE, 10-18 Victoria Street

Boudior, the Superstar

This location, like Heaven, will be open all weekend and close a little sooner, probably around 4 a.m.

People can listen to DJ drag queen music remixes all night long while taking advantage of exclusive offers.

There are £1 sambuca shots and £5 for three VK bottles.

Victoria House, 22-24 Stanley St, Liverpool L1 6AFOMGOMG has multiple levels for persons interested in different types of music.

LED dancing lights, a dance pole and cages, as well as a smoke machine, are all included in the basement.

They provide a 50% discount if you download their app, which includes everything from £1.45 jagerbombs to £1 sours and £VK’s.

L2 5QA, 9 Victoria St, Liverpool

GBarAnother late-night venue, GBar has something for everyone, with three rooms playing a variety of music styles.

Those who want corny pop throwbacks can dance upstairs, while those who prefer something a little darker can dance downstairs to their resident DJ Andy Mac’s performance.

GBar, on the other hand, is only open on Fridays and Saturdays.

Eberle, 1–7. “The summary has come to an end.”