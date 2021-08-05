This weekend, Camp and Furnace will host a ‘Costa Del Scouse’ event.

This weekend, Camp and Furnace is throwing a holiday-themed event with all a normal coastal vacation has to offer.

On Friday, August 6, Costa Del Scouse will take over the Baltic Triangle arena.

The event, billed as “bringing the holiday to you,” will “offer you a taste of possibly the best sunny holiday we’ve ever had,” according to organizers.

The beer garden in Liverpool’s city centre has been awarded one of the best in the UK.

“A whole year without our summer hols, a complete absence of meeting friends by the pool, no fatal cocktails on the beach…,” Camp and Furnace wrote to partygoers.

It’s past time for us to experience all of the boss scenes!”

Beach balls and a cocktail cart are among the additions to the venue’s Christmas facelift.

There will be a Red Lion pop-up pub, as well as a live beach band and karaoke for anyone to enjoy.

A seaside-style meal will be served in the shape of “chippy chips,” and a special guest will be unveiled as the evening’s holiday host.

“This Costa del Scouse event promises to be a lot of fun,” said Paul Speed, director of Camp and Furnace.

“It’s been more than a year since folks have been unable to go on vacation, and it’s past time we revisit all of the highlights.

“So, if you’re one of the many people who can’t go away this year, let us bring the vacation to you.”

Costa Del Scouse will begin at 8 p.m. and end at 1 a.m.

The event is exclusively open to people above the age of 18, and the last admittance is at 9.30 p.m.

To get in, you’ll need a ticket. Although early bird tickets have sold out, additional tickets have been made available for purchase.

For more information about Costa Del Scouse, go here, and to buy tickets, go here.