This weekend, Brazilian footballers are free to play in the Premier League.

After the country’s football confederation dropped its request for FIFA to enforce laws relating to their non-appearance for international duty, Premier League clubs will be able to pitch their Brazilian stars this weekend.

Following protracted talks between FIFA and the respective associations, the PA news agency knows that Brazil and Chile, together with Paraguay and Mexico, have agreed to relax the rule prohibiting players from playing for five days if they fail to register for international duty.

Premier League clubs agreed not to release players if they would be forced to travel to red-list nations and face a ten-day quarantine upon their return.

Premier League executives responded strongly to the scenario as it unfolded on Friday, as they remained unsure whether they would be able to field some of their best players in the weekend’s matches.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer described the scenario as a “farce” and a “loss, lose, lose situation for everyone – national teams, players, and clubs” ahead of Saturday’s match against Newcastle.

Pep Guardiola of Manchester City, who could be without Gabriel Jesus and goalkeeper Ederson against Leicester, and Thomas Tuchel of Chelsea, who was set to be without Thiago Silva against Aston Villa, shared Solskjaer’s comments.

Guardiola called the situation “wild” after Brazil’s match against Argentina was called off when health authorities invaded the pitch.

Tuchel continued, “It makes no sense from any perspective.” Is it feasible for Brazil? No. Is it reasonable for us to do so? No.”

Liverpool may have faced Leeds without Alisson and Fabinho, who were without Raphinha.

Everton, on the other hand, expected to be able to play Richarlison because the Brazilian federation had not raised any concerns about his absence.

Similar concerns were previously thought to have been dropped by Paraguay and Mexico, freeing Wolves attacker Raul Jimenez and Newcastle midfielder Miguel Almiron, respectively.

In preparation for a similar issue during the October international window, the Football Association and Premier League are said to be working closely with FIFA to find a solution with the UK Government over red-list quarantine limitations.

“It is what it is, but it is,” Newcastle manager Steve Bruce said.

