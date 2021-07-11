This weekend, Amazon Prime and Netflix are releasing new movies and TV shows.

This weekend, Amazon Prime, Netflix, and NowTV will release a slew of new TV series and movies.

Netflix is discontinuing a slew of shows, including the third season of Virgin River.

Atypical’s fourth season premieres as well.

Our Friend, a comedy-drama starring Dakota Johnson, Jason Segel, and Casey Affleck, will be released on Amazon Prime.

Luxe Listing Sydney, a much-anticipated property series, will also premiere.

Here’s a complete list of what’s coming out this weekend.

Netflix

When an autistic kid decides to get a girlfriend, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery that involves his entire family.

A medical student enrolls at a prestigious German university with the goal of uncovering a plot relating a family tragedy to a visionary biology professor.

A murder spree terrorizes Camp Nightwing in the cursed hamlet of Shadyside, turning a summer of fun into a horrific fight for survival.

A lone wolf cop pairs up with a bright investigator to destroy a sinister organization selling superpowers in a world where humans and superheroes live.

Deniz, 16, is on summer vacation in a beach town when he seeks the adoration of his childhood infatuation and finds himself in the middle of a love triangle.

Lee Su-journey geun’s to popularity in Korean comedy was aided by his ability to read social signs. He’s now ready to share his knowledge.

A skilled cook catches the eye of a widowed duke as he returns to aristocratic society in 1720 Madrid. Adapted from Fernando J. Mez’s novel.

Mel Monroe and her family are back, and they’re dealing with a variety of issues, including death, a fire, custody battles, breakups, and more.

He thinks he’s just a cannabis addict on his way nowhere. When the CIA attempts to kill him, his long-dormant superspy training resurfaces.

Amazon Prime

After receiving life-altering news, Nicole (Dakota Johnson) and Matthew (Casey Affleck) are having trouble coping.

They get unexpected help from their best buddy (Jason Segel), who takes on the tasks of maid, carer, and even babysitter while putting his own life on wait. This film is based on a genuine story.

Sydney is one of the most beautiful cities in the world, with iconic beaches and gorgeous residences. The summary comes to a close.