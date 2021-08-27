This weekend, a pop-up market with food, drink, and entertainment will be held on the Bootle canalside.

This bank holiday weekend, Bootle canalside will host its first event.

The pop-up festival will offer local retailers’ food and beverages, live entertainment, and activities for everyone to enjoy.

As it prepares to become the newest addition to Bootle’s hospitality and entertainment scene, it will be the venue’s inaugural event.

Local retailers will serve goods from bespoke shipping containers at the free event, which is considered as a homage to Bootle’s docklands legacy.

Visitors will be able to try delicacies from all around the world while listening to local musicians perform and participating in activities organized by local organizations.

On the morning of the event, Sefton Council will unveil each day’s activities and artists via its web channels.

“I am happy to see Bootle Canalside opening up for the August Bank Holiday to bring five fun-filled days of food, drink, and entertainment from a range of Sefton’s outstanding local traders, artists, and entertainers,” said Ian Maher, leader of Sefton Council.

“Bootle Canalside is being built to benefit our community and kick-start the reconstruction and recovery of one of the country’s hardest-hit communities due to the COVID pandemic and other difficulties.

“I can’t wait to see the site teeming with visitors, and I believe this marks the beginning of a new chapter of opportunity, regeneration, and recovery in Bootle, and I hope a large number of people come down to our newest location and tell us what they think.”

The pop-up event will provide organizers the opportunity to test the site and get feedback from the community about the new endeavour. The organizers expect that by trialing this event, the venue’s design and commercial plans may be improved, ensuring the site’s long-term viability.

Bootle canalside is set to undergo a huge alteration, according to the latest of Sefton Council’s plans for the region, which was published earlier this year.

The location will have an urban garden, food, drink, and leisure outlets, as well as an events space once it is completed.

