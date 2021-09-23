This weekend, a new Oktoberfest event will take place in Merseyside town.

This weekend, the popular German festival will be held at the newly renovated Southport Market, and it will coincide with the British Musical Fireworks Championships and the Festival of Fantastic Machines.

The Oktoberfest celebrations will last through Sunday, September 26th, with Oktoberfest-themed entertainment, food, and drink taking over the market.

Southport Market will host the first of what will become an annual festival.

The market bar will serve German beer, and food vendors will be encouraged to offer limited-edition Bavarian-inspired meals in addition to their regular menu.

On Sunday, the world-famous Bavarian Stompers Band will perform at the market, with performances scheduled at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to entertain visitors on their way to the British Musical Fireworks Championship final.

The festivities will also serve as a warm-up for a larger Bavarian party later this year, which will coincide with the opening of the market’s previously unseen events space.

“This weekend is likely to be a blockbuster one for Southport and Sefton’s economy, with thousands of visitors enjoying the best events and entertainment in the North West,” said Cllr Marion Atkinson, Sefton Council’s Labour Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Skills.

“We have been really busy behind the scenes producing pop-up events to Southport Market, not only because we have the iconic British Musical Fireworks Championship wowing the public in Victoria Park from Friday to Sunday.

“This week marks the start of our annual Oktoberfest Extravaganza event at the Market Events Space, as we put together an exciting five days of Bavarian pleasures, topped off with incredible performances by the world-famous Stompers!

“Once we open our Events Space later this year, we’ll be able to host even bigger and more diverse festivities to add to the great success that Southport Market has already achieved.”