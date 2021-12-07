This weekend, a massive inflatable theme park with rides, sweets, and other attractions will open in the city center.

The first inflatable theme park in Liverpool is set to open this weekend.

Bounce House is a multi-level attraction with over 20,000 square feet of fun for people of all ages.

It offers a comprehensive entertainment complex under one roof, including a giant inflatable arena, VR suite, and gaming area, as well as a sweets and ice cream bar, and is located on Brunswick Dock, about a mile from the world-famous Royal Albert Dock.

Bounce House’s inflatable stadium, the first of its kind in Liverpool’s city centre, features high slides, climbing walls, a maze, assault course, and an air bag for those huge leaps.

To participate, all visitors need is a clean pair of socks.

The venue, which has a lively color scheme, can accommodate everything from children’s parties to hen dos.

For those with a sweet craving, there’s also a coffee shop serving excellent meals and drinks, as well as a variety of pic ‘n’ mix desserts and an ice cream bar to select from.

“We can’t wait to open those doors and welcome everyone to Bounce House,” said owner Rachel Keegan. Putting it together was a true labor of love, and we’re happy with how it turned out.

“We wanted to provide a place where everyone could come and just have a good time – it’s a stress-free zone.”