This weekend, a free wine sampling truck will be at the Albert Dock.

This weekend, Loire Valley Wines will bring its free wine-tasting truck tour to the city.

The magnificent truck is currently on a tour of four UK towns, with Liverpool being the second destination.

The trip will stop in Bristol and Manchester in the coming weeks after it has already visited London.

The Loire Wine truck offers free walk-in wine tastings to anyone interested in sampling some of the best wines from the Loire Valley.

The free event is part of the newly launched ‘Loire Bucket List’ for September.

The bucket list campaign includes an interactive map with six distinct locations that have partnered with Loire Valley Wines, as well as an interactive map with numerous ‘secret’ sites within the city.

People may rediscover their city while learning about Loire wines through free samples, social media competitions, and fully guided tasting sessions during the month-long event.

The event will take place at six different venues across Liverpool, with special menus and wine specials.

Queen Bistro, R&H Fine Wines, The Pen Factory, and City Wine Bar & Kitchen, all in the city center, are participating by adding specialty wines to their menus.

Restaurant Fraiche in Oxton, as well as Vin Santo in Chester, are on the list.

On Saturday, September 4 and Sunday, September 5, the Loire Wine truck will be parked outside the MLK building at Albert Dock. The wine tastings will be first come, first served, according to the organizers.

Click here to see the entire Loire Valley Wines Liverpool bucket list map. Click here to learn more about Loire Valley Wines’ upcoming visit to Liverpool.