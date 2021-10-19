This week will see a full Hunter’s Moon as well as a meteor shower.

This week will have a beautiful full Hunter’s Moon as well as a meteor shower.

The full Hunter’s Moon will occur on Wednesday, October 20. It gained its name since it came to indicate the optimum time for hunting wildlife and also provided farmers more time to finish their job.

The Travel Moon and the Dying Grass Moon are two more names for it.

The Hunter’s Moon will rise at sunset on Wednesday, October 20 and will be visible for three nights, according to astronomers.

Just after sunset is the optimum time to see the Hunter’s Moon.

This is because the full moon seems larger and takes on a golden orange hue as it approaches the horizon.

“Early evening moonrises make every Hunter’s Moon exceptional,” according to earthsky.org. Around sunset, every full moon rises.

“At northerly latitudes, after the full Hunter’s Moon, you’ll observe the moon ascending in the east very quickly after sunset for a few days in a row.”

On Wednesday and Thursday, the Orinoids meteor shower will peak, with up to 20 meteors per hour visible in the night sky.

It is made up of comet debris and comes from the well-known Halley’s Comet.

Fast meteors with exquisite trains characterize the shower, which takes its name from the constellation Orion, from which it originates.

The Orionids are a quick and bright meteor shower that is regarded one of the most spectacular meteor showers of the year.

However, because the Orinoid peak occurs so close to the full moon this month, the bright moonlight is likely to obstruct the view.

But all is not lost: Orionid meteors are visible from October 2 to November 7 each year, so stargazers can see them at any moment during the month.

It’s better to observe the heavens from a dark spot with no moonlight in the sky.

When the Earth passes through a cloud of cometary debris, meteor showers occur.