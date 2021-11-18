This week, the Cleveland Indians will change their name to the Cleveland Guardians.

According to a release issued by the team on Wednesday, the Cleveland Indians will change their name to the Cleveland Guardians on Friday.

The team’s internet and social media profiles will be updated with Guardians logos and handles, and official Guardians apparel will be available for purchase at the team’s downtown Progressive Field team store.

According to the Associated Press, the merchandise will be available at the official team store before Guardians caps, jerseys, souvenirs, and more are available at other retail outlets in Ohio on November 23.

The news comes just one day after a trademark infringement complaint filed by the Cleveland Guardians roller derby club was settled on Tuesday, and two days after Cleveland’s Plain Dealer reported that Guardians products was delayed from a Monday debut without explanation.

The name change was revealed in July and received both positive and negative feedback. Some fans believe the Dolans, the franchise’s owners, caved to a vociferous minority, despite the fact that few people were outraged by the Indians title.

The decision to replace the name, which was first used in 1915, was a long one, according to Paul Dolan, and was part of a national reckoning with problematic Native American imagery in professional sports.

Many expected the name change as the team moved on from the maligned Chief Wahoo emblem, which was altered from primary to secondary in favor of a Block C in 2013 and was completely eliminated from uniforms and promotional materials after the 2018 season.

The Washington Football Team is in its second season as the Washington NFL franchise, which has been known as the Redskins for nearly 80 years. They are still looking for a new name. The Atlanta Braves won the World Series on November 2, despite being chastised by activists for their name, which invokes a Native American warrior, and the “Tomahawk Chop” chant, which includes a chopping motion resembling the swinging of a tomahawk.

The team wanted to come up with a name that was appropriate for Cleveland's community and history.