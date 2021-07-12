This week, Taco Bell is giving customers free food to ‘alleviate the agony’ of England’s Euro 2020 defeat.

On Tuesday, Taco Bell in Liverpool is giving fans free food to alleviate the sorrow of England’s Euro 2020 loss to Italy.

Customers may enjoy the Crunchy Taco for one day only at the Mexican restaurant chain.

Despite the fact that Gareth Southgate’s team did not win the World Cup, Taco Bell says it will stick to its original plan of giving free tacos to England fans if they won.

Despite the fact that Taco Bell was only distributing free tacos across the country if Harry Kane’s squad defeated Italy, the fast food business said it will still celebrate England’s performance in the competition.

On July 13, which happens to be ‘Taco Tuesday,’ fans may get a free Crunchy Taco.

“We wanted to present football fans across the UK with something to celebrate about this week, and what better way to do that than with free tacos!” said Gino Casciani, general manager of Taco Bell UK & Europe.

“England fans should be proud of their country and of their own support, and we want to thank them in the most sincere way possible.”

While supplies last, customers can get a free taco at any of Taco Bell’s 62 UK locations.

You won’t need to buy anything else; simply go to your local Taco Bell and request your free taco.

The offer is valid through Tuesday, July 13 at 11:59 p.m. and does not include delivery.

