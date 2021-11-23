This week, one of Liverpool’s top burger joints is offering a 2-4-1 special.

This week, a popular Liverpool burger eatery is giving 2-4-1 burgers for one day only.

Almost Famous, located on Parr Street in Liverpool’s bustling city centre, has a devoted following because to its vast American-style menu of burgers, hotdogs, wings, and more.

In honor of the premiere of its two new burgers, the venue will be serving cheap burgers tomorrow, Wednesday, November 24.

I tried Greggs’ new Festive Bake and found it difficult to consume.

The Juicy Double has a double burger, double cheese, and double sauce, and is Almost Famous’ most basic burger. Blame It On The Whiskey is the second new addition, and it’s pouring with chipotle hot honey, pepperoni, bacon, bacon mayo, and crispy wonder-dusted waffle fries, inspired by a recent hangover need.

Almost Famous’ new burgers were created during lockdown in collaboration with Aubrey Allen, the company’s butcher.

Owner Beau Myers said: “Lockdown struck us all in different ways – home baking, brewing, candle stick making – having time away and a shock to the system – the worry of losing everything.

“I had an epiphany, a reminder of what’s truly essential, so we decided to focus on what Famous is all about – making burgers better, juicier, and mind-blowing for everyone, so we created Famous At Home.”

“We teamed with Aubrey Allen, literally the best butcher in the country – they deliver to Buckingham palace – and we developed a patty that was so famous, so wow, so beautifully tender and juicy, and we placed it in a box with all the charming and cheeky little components to make a Famous at home.

“Now, we’ve finally been able to get this new patty into the restaurants – it’s nearly double the price, but it’s the best.”

“Aubrey Allen beef is ranked in the top 1% of the world’s meat.” We are able to establish this collaboration and do what we know is best and right for Almost Famous at a time when provenance, ethics, and sustainability are more vital than ever. Aubrey Allen beef is raised in a clean, environmentally friendly, and ethical manner. “The summary comes to an end.”