This week on TV, there’s a Corrie court decision, an Emmerdale gun siege, a Gogglebox birth, and a Chase twist.

As a number of hard-hitting storylines played out this week, it was undoubtedly one of the most important in television this year.

Russ held David, Victoria, and Wendy at gunpoint in Emmerdale, causing panic.

When Corey was found not guilty of Seb’s murder, the citizens of Weatherfield were shocked, and Kelly was blamed instead.

It was also one of the biggest nights in showbiz, with Ant and Dec winning ‘best TV presenter’ for the 20th year in a row at the National Television Awards.

Pete Sandiford of Gogglebox also shared some exciting news.

Meanwhile, a familiar face from Come Dine With Me and This Morning appeared on The Chase.

The Great British Bake Off has also announced that it will return this autumn.

Here are some of the most important stories on television this week.

Winners of the National Television Awards

The National Television Awards took place in London’s O2 Arena.

HRVY and JLS performed at the ceremony, which was hosted by comedian Joel Dommett.

The following is the complete list of winners:

Kate Garraway is in tears as she believes her husband Derek “should be here” at the NTAs.

The shock of Coronation Street

As Seb’s murder trial unfolded, it was a momentous week on Corrie.

While viewers are aware that Corey murdered Seb, Stefan went to tremendous measures to ensure that his son was not found guilty.

This includes paying one of Corey’s pals to lie in court, putting the blame squarely on Kelly’s shoulders.

And, in a shocking turn of events on Friday night, Kelly was convicted guilty of Seb’s murder while Corey was acquitted. “The summary has come to an end.”