This week on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Now, and Sky, there are new movies and TV shows.

This week, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Sky, and Now have all released new TV series and movies.

Netflix has launched the new vampire film ‘Night Teeth’ just in time for Halloween.

And the third season of Luis Miguel is now available on Netflix.

Louise Redknapp is rumored to be a contender for ITV’s I’m a Celebrity. After Jamie’s wedding, I need to get out of here. The highly anticipated After We Fell, starring Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes-Tiffin, is now available to watch on Amazon Prime.

I Know What You Did Last Summer’s sixth episode is now available.

Sky and Now has also published a horror film, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, which can be purchased by fans.

The following is a complete list of what was released this week:

Netflix

Two unknown women are picked up by a young driver for a night of partying. However, he must struggle to stay alive as his passengers disclose their true nature.

When a grandfather with Alzheimer’s disease is grieving, his granddaughter takes him on a road trip to relive happy memories.

Jenn seeks help from a strange hypnotist because she is trapped both personally and professionally, only to become entangled in a dangerous mind game.

The life story of Mexican superstar singer Luis Miguel is dramatized in this series, which has enthralled audiences in Latin America and beyond for decades.

A mystery woman recruits bank teller Dieter to help her squad break three legendary safes across Europe in this prequel to “Army of the Dead.”

This drama series is narrated by Colin Kaepernick, who recounts his formative years as he navigated race, class, and culture while striving for greatness.

Lina and Nico break up after a long relationship, and she fights to start a new life and think about him less each day.

In this adult animated instructional comedy series, a bold zoologist, his feisty niece, and his worried assistant explore the world while preserving endangered species.

People who are lizards? Real. Isn’t it time for the lunar landing? Fake. For an awkward genius and her dysfunctional coworkers, managing the world’s conspiracies is a full-time job.

Three siblings go to their father’s family estate with their mother after their father is murdered, where they uncover mystical keys that unleash powers – and secrets.

This series is based on the film. “The summary has come to an end.”