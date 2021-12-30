This week on ITV, Anne Williams’ drama depicts the Iron Lady’s never-ending battle for justice.

From Sunday onwards, an ITV drama on “Iron Lady” Anne Williams and her battle for justice will air (January 2).

Ms Williams, a Formby mother, died in 2013 at the age of 62, after a 20-year search for the truth about what happened to her 15-year-old son Kevin and the other Hillsborough victims.

Anne, a four-part drama, will depict what happened after Kevin was one of the 97 men, women, and children who were killed in the horrific FA Cup semi-final.

Kevin Sampson, who was in the Sheffield stadium on April 15, 1989, and spoke with Anne for his book Hillsborough Voices, wrote the script.

“Interviewing Anne for Hillsborough Voices was the first time I realized what a remarkable, unusual, and inspirational individual we were dealing with,” Kevin remarked.

“Here was an ordinary mother who had been obliged to do absolutely remarkable things to simply seek the truth and understand what had happened to her young kid on that day in the greatest conceivable sense of the word.”

“I can see what they’re trying to do, they’re going to try to wear me down, they’re going to try to wear me out, but I can tell you, I’ll wear them down before they wear me out,” she famously declared.

“It was the difference between the relatively quiet and reserved person you were conversing with and the depths to which she was willing to go to honor her son – and by doing so, to honor everyone because she never saw this as just being about her and Kevin.”

Maxine Peake, who plays Ms Williams, expressed her hope that the drama will highlight the importance of standing up in “solidarity” against the establishment.

Anne’s daughter Sara Williams praised Peake’s performance in the moving series, saying, “I felt like I was watching mum.”

She stressed the importance of spreading the word about her mother’s fight for the truth, saying, “It’s everything mum believed in, the truth being out there, and the drama really does demonstrate it.”

Kevin, played by Campbell Wallace, is keen to go to the in the first episode. “The summary has come to an end.”