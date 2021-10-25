This week on Coronation Street, Jenny tries to cope with Johnny’s death, as Natasha battles for her life.

Weatherfield villagers will be mourning Johnny Connor’s death this week as the fallout of Coronation Street’s big soap week plays out.

Johnny died while attempting to save Jenny when she slipped into ice cold water after falling down a sinkhole.

While Jenny was saved by Shona, Johnny drowned due to the cold.

This week’s Emmerdale spoilers include Andrea’s death and another character’s departure.

Jenny will be unable to cope with Johnny’s death this week, as viewers will see.

On Monday, an emotional Carla places flowers outside the workplace in remembrance of Johnny, while a drunken Jenny plans a party in his honor, much to Daisy and Carla’s chagrin.

Carla turns off the jukebox and locks the door, determined to put an end to the celebration. Jenny proceeds to make herself another drink.

Jenny is sitting alone in the shadowy tavern, grieving over Johnny, when the doorbell rings. Leo walks in and tells her that she shouldn’t be alone.

Daisy overhears David and Sarah discussing how the sinkhole collapse may have been avoided and informs Jenny and Carla, who are stunned.

Carla and Jenny, enraged, confront David and Shona about the sinkhole. David, embarrassed, explains that Johnny would still be alive if the repairs had been completed sooner.

Meanwhile, Natasha is recovering in the hospital after being mistakenly shot by Harvey.

Natasha’s surgery went smoothly, according to the doctors.

Simon, on the other hand, holds himself responsible for Harvey’s conduct and resolves to inform Sam that Natasha is in the hospital as a result of his activities.

As Aadi confides in Summer that his father Dev saved Asha from the crash but left him to die, the schism between him and his father Dev widens.

Dev offers Aadi the position of assistant manager across the Alahan empire, unaware of what Aadi knows and concerned about his son.

A sad Aadi, on the other hand, informs Summer that Dev’s job offer is only his way of apologizing for abandoning him and that Asha has always been his favorite.