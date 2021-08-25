This week, Liverpool will host a brand-new, first-of-its-kind dog bingo event.

This week, a dog-friendly bingo session will be held in Liverpool.

Buzz Bingo, the UK’s largest bingo operator, is planning to test the first ever ‘Dog Bingo’ sessions.

The dog-friendly events are being held all throughout the UK to commemorate National Dog Day, which falls on August 26.

The first ever dog show will be held at Liverpool ONE, with awards for the victors.

Buzz Bingo announced the sessions after a study found that since lockdown rules were loosened, pet owners in the UK have spent 28 million hours fewer each day with their dogs.

It was also discovered that 39% of dog owners have felt terrible since the limits were completely lifted on Freedom Day, as they have spent a lot more time away from home, leaving their cherished pets to enjoy themselves.

Further study revealed that nine out of ten dog owners have difficulty finding dog-friendly venues, prompting Buzz Bingo to launch Dog Bingo sessions, allowing owners to spend more time with their pets.

“So many of our customers are doting dog owners, and with the UK opening up again, we also realize it may be difficult to reconcile pet-parenting life with going out and having fun again – especially if places don’t let dogs,” said Mark Fletcher, head of brand at Buzz Bingo.

“That’s why, for National Dog Day, we wanted to test a series of dog-friendly sessions – we want to make it easier for our clients to come out and socialize without feeling guilty about leaving their pups alone.”

The sessions will take place at several Buzz Bingo locations across the UK, including Liverpool’s Stonedale Park bingo hall.

On arrival, owners will be greeted with a glass of bubbly, while pets will be treated to nibbles and refreshments such as ‘pup-corn’ and ‘pawsecco.’

The Dog Bingo sessions will run from 3.20pm to 4pm on Thursday, August 26.

Buzz Bingo Liverpool is located at East Lancashire Road, Unit 16 Stonedale Park, L11 9DH. Click here to learn more about Buzz Bingo.