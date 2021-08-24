This week in UK travel, we have all of the usual updates to the green, amber, and red list countries.

This week, the government is set to disclose the most recent changes to the traffic signal system.

The UK’s green, amber, and red lists are reviewed every three weeks, so the most recent updates should be announced on Wednesday or Thursday. – according to Mirror Online.

Tourists will be keeping a close eye on the green list to see which destinations are quarantine-free, but data suggests that this list is unlikely to expand anytime soon.

Updates to the green list are expected.

Poland, Bhutan, the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Saudi Arabia, according to the Telegraph, could be added to the green list.

Countries on the green list currently do not require self-isolation or quarantine when returning to the UK, though you will be required to do a PCR test on day two.

There are presently 36 places on England’s full green list, with 16 on the ‘green watchlist,’ which implies they are more likely to be moved to the amber list.

Paul Charles, a travel consultant, conducted an analysis. Croatia, Madeira, and Israel, according to the PC Agency, are at risk of shifting from green to amber.

The amber list is expected to be updated.

Visitors returning from countries on the Amber List must currently self-isolate at home for 10 days and take PCR testing on days two and eight. Those who have been fully vaccinated, on the other hand, are not required to quarantine.

For anyone planning a trip to Spain, travel expert Paul Charles believes the country will most likely remain on the amber list.

“I’ve had many people enquiring about #Spain – don’t worry,” he wrote on Twitter. At the following review, it will not turn red. Rates are dropping rapidly at all levels, and the immunization campaign is gaining traction, with over 65 percent of the population having been fully vaccinated. There’s no danger on August Bank Holiday.”

Anguilla, Antigua, and the Turks and Caicos Islands are among the Caribbean islands that could be included to the amber list.

Updates to the red list are expected.

Returning UK travelers from countries on the red list must presently remain in a controlled quarantine hotel for at least 10 days, which costs more than £2,000 per single. “The summary has come to an end.”