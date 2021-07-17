This week, Ibiza, Majorca, and more destinations could be added to the amber list.

Following an increase in coronavirus cases, Ibiza, Majorca, and Menorca may be placed back on the amber list this week.

Due to an increase in cases, Transportation Secretary Grant Shapps warned today that several countries on the green list for travel could be relegated to the amber list.

The Balearic Islands are one of the most popular green list destinations, as visitors do not have to quarantine while returning to the UK.

The islands were just recently added to the green list, yet instances in Spain have tripled in only two weeks, to 368 cases per 100,000 people, with more than 21,000 new cases reported on July 9.

While cases are also thought to be on the rise in Mallorca and Menorca.

According to the Cercle d’Economia de Mallorca, there are presently 258 cases per 100,000 persons on the island.

“We evaluate these every three weeks,” Mr Shapps said after reviewing the reports.

“I hope we have made it obvious to everyone that there is always the possibility that countries will move about when booking vacations at this time.

“It’s a fact of life that they’ll keep moving around as the virus evolves and changes around the world.”

On their return to England, visitors to amber-listed nations, such as mainland Spain, must self-isolate for 10 days.

Those who have been properly vaccinated and are under the age of 18 will no longer be required to quarantine as of July 19.

On Wednesday or Thursday, the government’s travel lists are expected to be updated.

As of 9 a.m. on Tuesday, the UK was experiencing its own summer rise in cases, with 36,660 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases reported.