This week, a new Liverpool eatery is giving away free tapas to clients.

This week, Liverpool residents can enjoy complimentary tapas.

Tomorrow (November 3), Tapas Revolution will debut on Queen Square in the city center, with a pop-up tapas van giving away free meals to commemorate the occasion.

The venue has taken over the former La Tasca location, which has been renovated to resemble Barcelona or Ibiza.

The greatest fish and chips shops in the UK have been named in an official guide.

The 132-seat restaurant offers all-day dining as well as a renovated ‘Spanish Terraza’ with seating for more than 100 people. Paellas and a variety of tapas are available inside, including chorizo grilled in cider.

The restaurant is giving people a taste of what they can anticipate this week by throwing them free calamari, patatas bravas, chorizo, and churros from its pop-up van. On November 3, 4, and 5, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., this will take place outside the venue. In the evening, weather permitting, a giant paella will be served, and visitors are advised to arrive early since once it’s gone, it’s gone.

Tapas Revolution in Liverpool is the tenth location in the UK, with locations in London, Birmingham, Bristol, Bath, Newcastle, Sheffield, and other cities.

Omar Allibhoy, a Madrid-born executive chef, designed the menu and will prepare the complimentary samples for guests at the pop-up trailer.

“We’re overjoyed to have opened our doors at our new Liverpool city centre location,” he said. We’ll be serving complimentary tapas items like our immensely famous calamari and chorizo, as well as everyone’s favorite, patatas bravas, to offer our customers a sample of the cuisine.

“We’ll have our excellent churros sprinkled in cinnamon sugar and served with warm chocolate dipping sauce for those with a sweet tooth.”

“I’ll be serving the dishes and hope to see a lot of our Scouse guests so I can go through the menu and the dishes with them and answer any questions they may have about Liverpool’s newest tapas restaurant.”