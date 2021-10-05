This week, a new children’s “tea house” café debuts in Liverpool.

This week, a children’s café in Liverpool will open, where youngsters can enjoy freakshakes and smoothies.

Mini Madams Spa in Croxteth, which launched in 2018, is a children’s pamper party venue that also offers events and workshops.

The venue will unveil a new café on October 8 that will provide a variety of food and beverages, including paninis, filthy fries, healthful snacks, and sweet desserts.

A children’s menu is also available, as well as locally sourced products such as Crosby Coffee.

Mini Madams Tea House’s ‘Freakshakes,’ which are milkshakes with extras, will be the highlight of the show.

Nutella, Salted Caramel, Oreo, and Strawberry flavors are available, and they are topped with small muffins, doughnuts, candies, whipped cream, or chocolate sauce.

If milkshakes aren’t your thing, the Tea House will also have nutritious smoothies available.

Mini Madams Spa is a welcoming environment for parents, caregivers, and children.

On October 8, the Tea House will hold a free launch party from 12pm to 7pm. On the day of the event, all food, drink, and entertainment will be discounted by 20%.

Teddy Bears Picnic, surprise visits from LOL and Princess Belle, TikTok Disco, craft session, slime making, glitter bar, and a performance by young female DJ Jazzy T will be among the activities.

After that, the café will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. They will be offering a 10% discount on all food and drink starting on October 11th.

E Lancashire Rd, Unit 3, Stonedale Retail Park, Croxteth, Liverpool L11 9DH.