This week, a meteor shower will be visible across the United Kingdom.

The Perseids meteor shower, named after the constellation Perseids, is visible around this time of year.

According to the Mirror, astronomers will have an even better view of the shower this year because the sky will be exceptionally black due to the moon’s waxing crescent phase.

The ideal time to see the meteor shower is between midnight and 5.30 a.m. on Thursday, August 12 and Friday, August 13. It will be visible before and after these dates, but it will be faint.

To begin, locate the optimal location in the sky, preferably away from bright lights and with the least amount of light pollution. Get comfortable by wrapping yourself in a warm blanket.

After your eyes have adjusted to the darkness and you’ve waited a few moments, you should be able to see the shower in all of its grandeur.

There’s a slim but unforeseen chance you won’t be able to see the stars due to bad weather, so keep an eye out for clouds that could obstruct your view.

When you see a shooting star, try to figure out where it came from; if it came from Perseus, it’s part of the shower, and other shooting stars may be visible overnight.