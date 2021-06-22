This week, a massive new Merseyside Home Bargains shop featuring a garden centre opens.

This week, a massive new Home Bargains store in Merseyside will open, complete with its own garden centre.

The cheap retailer is opening its newest store on Stephenson Way, close off the Formby Bypass, on the former Homebase site.

The two-acre facility, which was previously a Homebase shop, has been remodeled with Home Bargains grey paneling.

The new store will create 121 new employment, with another 13 positions being filled by employees who are transferring from other locations in the area.

Shoppers will be able to browse and purchase the latest Home Bargains lines, which include homewares, health and beauty products, sweets, snacks, and drinks, as well as fresh and frozen food.

GardenWorld at Home Bargains, the new store’s own garden centre, will sell a variety of plants, soils, and garden décor, according to reports.

According to the Home Bargains website, the massive new superstore will open its doors for the first time on Saturday, June 26th, near Tesco and McDonald’s.

Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Home Bargains, which began almost 40 years ago in Old Swan, is today one of the UK’s fastest-growing stores.

“It’s a big honor to be opening our new Formby store this weekend, and something that I’m quite proud of,” said Graham Wallace, the new Formby store manager.

“I began my Home Bargains career in our Kirkby shop in 2009 and have never looked back. Helping to open the new Stephenson Way shop, on the other hand, will be a big accomplishment for both myself and my incredible team.”