This week, a Liverpool venue is giving away 100 free hotdogs.

This week, a Liverpool venue is giving away 100 free hot dogs, and you’re urged to bring your four-legged buddy along.

Slim’s on Bold Street is commemorating National Hot Dog Day in their own unique way on Friday by urging diners to bring their dogs along and sample one of their specialties.

On September 10, at 12 p.m., the American-styled diner will begin its offer on a first-come, first-served basis.

A gift will be made to a local canine charity for each hot dog given away.

Not only that, but if you bring your dog along with you to Slim’s, the amount will be doubled.

“GSG Hospitality has a passion of hot dogs, so we thought this was a fantastic opportunity to commemorate the occasion,” said John Ennis, Director of Slim’s.

“We’re all dog lovers, so it’s also an opportunity to give back to the canine community,” says the group.

“All of our locations are dog-friendly, so bring your dog along and we’ll give the revenues to a fantastic local dog charity.”

Slim’s will be serving their Korean Hot Dog on the day, which consists of a spicy hot dog sausage served in a brioche bun with kimchi style pickle, mustard mayonnaise, and sriracha ketchup.

There will also be a vegan variant, which will be a spicy vegan hot dog sausage with all of the same fixings.

Lo Pan Fries with salt & pepper Sui mai, curry sauce, spring onions, red chilli, char Sui, and sriracha are available on the menu if you’re still hungry after the hot dog.

Poutine Fries with confit duck, duck sauce, Monterey Jack cheese, and a fried egg are also available.

Hot dogs will be available for takeout or dining in; however, if you want to sit in, you must purchase a beverage.

