This week, a ‘groundbreaking’ new covid medication will be released.

This week, the NHS will make a new medicine available to vulnerable people who have contracted Covid-19.

Thousands of patients will benefit from the “groundbreaking” antibody treatment, which will be available this week, according to the government.

The medicine, Ronapreve, will first be given to people in hospitals who haven’t developed an antibody response to the virus.

Thousands of people, even those who are immunocompromised, are believed to benefit from the antibody treatment.

Certain malignancies and autoimmune illnesses make it harder for patients to develop an antibody response to the virus.

The “first-of-its-kind” Covid therapy is supposed to keep hospitals from getting overburdened this winter.

By infusing the body with antibodies, the novel medication keeps the virus from accessing the throat and lungs.

According to The Mirror, Ronapreve must be injected or administered by blood transfusion within days of the first symptoms to prevent major sickness.

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approved Ronapreve after discovering it might be used to prevent infection in the first place.

“The UK is a world leader in identifying and rolling out life-saving therapies for COVID-19, once they have been shown safe and effective in our government-backed clinical trials,” said Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

“This is wonderful news from the independent pharmaceuticals regulator, indicating that the UK has approved its first Covid-19-specific treatment.

“This treatment, in addition to our world-renowned vaccine program and life-saving medications dexamethasone and tocilizumab, will be a substantial addition to our arsenal in the fight against Covid-19.

“We are now working quickly with the NHS and professional clinicians to ensure that this medicine is available to NHS patients as quickly as possible.”

When US President Donald Trump was diagnosed with Covid-19 last autumn, Ronapreve was offered to him as an experimental medication.

The medicine, created by Roche, is the first monoclonal antibody treatment to be approved in the United Kingdom.

It employs man-made proteins that function in the immune system in the same way that natural human antibodies do.

The approval comes after Japan began using Ronapreve in recent weeks.

“Ronapreve is the first of its type for the,” said MHRA chief officer Dr Samantha Atkinson.