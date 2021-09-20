This week, a decision on whether the new Wetherspoon pub may serve alcohol will be made.

This week, plans for a new JD Wetherspoon pub in Wirral could take a significant step forward.

The pub chain has received planning clearance for a new bar at 1-5 The Mount in Heswall, but an alcohol license is still required.

The Wirral Council’s Licensing Panel will meet at 2pm on Friday at New Brighton’s Floral Pavilion to decide whether or not to grant the license.

JD Wetherspoon had requested late-night hours, but was met with considerable opposition from the community.

The pub chain had planned to open in Heswall from 8 a.m. to 1.30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and from 8 a.m. to 00.30 a.m. the rest of the week.

This idea was rejected by the Heswall Society, a residents’ association with roughly 450 members.

Roger Lane, the city’s planning officer, stated in January, “There are several residential properties fairly close by, and we believe that this would effect them pretty negatively based on a long history of noise difficulties.”

Some people agreed with the Heswall Society in a Facebook community group for Heswall and the nearby areas of Pensby, Irby, and Thingwall.

“I hope your objection is approved, and if there is anything we residents can sign to join you, please connect it!” one individual said.

Others, however, disagreed, saying, “Wetherspoons will be investing money and creating badly needed jobs as we emerge from a pandemic and almost certainly enter a severe recession.” That structure is a blight.”

JD Wetherspoon ultimately chose to cut its hours, and the meeting on Friday will hear the company’s request to open the pub from 9 a.m. to 11.30 p.m., with alcohol served until 11 p.m.

The new pub, which will replace the older Exchange Bar, will be larger than the old one, with a larger beer garden in the front.

JD Wetherspoon has stated that the project will result in a £2.2 million investment in the area, as well as the creation of 50 full- and part-time jobs.

On Friday, Go Local Extra, a business on Seabank Road in New Brighton, will submit an application for an alcohol license.

The store’s proposal to sell alcohol from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. will be discussed at the meeting, which begins at 10 a.m.

