This video of cockapoo Ernie reuniting with his nanny after being placed on lockdown will make you cry.

On TeamDogs’ Facebook page today, you’ve been uploading videos of your dogs and their wagging tails, and this heartwarming footage of cockapoo Ernie reuniting with his nanny after the lockdown was chosen as the winner.

In the TeamDogs Dog Show, Ernie took first place in the Waggiest Tail category. Everyone at our sister site TeamDogs, including the competition judge, Karen Price, was moved by his waggy tail.

“Here’s Ernie with his waggiest tail greeting his Nanny after not seeing her for about 3 months due to the original lockdown 2020,” owner Rachael Hartwell captioned the winning video of Ernie.

“Every time I see the video, it puts a knot to my throat because I feel it embodies my, my mother’s, and Ernie’s love for one other.”

Ernie is seen sprinting down a sidewalk towards his nanny. He freezes in surprise when he sees her.

When his nanny calls for him, he sprints over to her, his fluffy black tail waving with delight.

He leaps back and forth before kissing her on the lips and circling her in delight.

After that, Ernie is unsure what to do with himself, so he runs around the field to let off steam.

It doesn’t get any better than that for post-lockdown reunions!

Karen Price, co-host of the podcast, was chosen as the judge who selected Ernie as the winner.

“It was such a tough call because all of the selected dogs had fantastically waggy tails,” she added. “However, Ernie was a joy to see when he met the lady and you could feel his utter excitement seeing her through his incredibly waggy tail.”

While Ernie stole the night – and our hearts – there were a slew of other contestants who made us laugh and grin. Wagging their tails are 13 of the happiest dogs on the planet.

Of course, the fun doesn't stop here, because TeamDogs will be on the lookout for a Golden Oldie tomorrow.

May the best dog take home the prize!