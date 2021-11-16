This toy is ideal for surprising your man on occasions other than his birthday.

Masturbation is not a new concept, however it is more commonly associated with women than with men.

It has long been assumed that the female orgasm differs from the male orgasm, with the rumor that the lengthier female orgasm is preferable.

It’s difficult to tell which is better because most people can’t have both – but this gadget from the creators of the phenomenally famous Womanizer collection claims to provide men with the closest experience.

The Arcwave Ion is said to take male orgasm to new heights.

It comes at a high price, but for those who find oral sex to be tedious, this could be the ideal gift for the special man in your life.

If you’re wondering if it will suit the male in your life, the Ion is open ended and has a diameter of 33mm when not extended (it stretched to 44mm during testing).

Don’t forget to oil both the toy and your penis – and if you’re planning on receiving oral sex “the old fashioned way,” Lovehoney has an excellent choice of scented lubricant available.

There’s something for everyone with Strawberry, Gingerbread, and even Caramel Latte.

It sends forceful pulses using the renowned Pleasure Air Technology, which one reviewer described as feeling like “someone sucking/licking the head of your [penis].”

This makes it a terrific year-round gift for the man in your life, rather than simply on special occasions like his birthday.

The Ion has a clean and understated style that won’t be an eyesore in your bedroom.

If there are people at home when the mood strikes, the Smart Silence provides some privacy; the toy only activates when it detects contact, so it won’t be buzzing while not in use.

The toy is simple to clean, with a twist open that allows you to easily remove the portion that comes into contact with your penis for cleaning in the sink.

It’s not cheap, at £169, but for the amount of pleasure (and time saved), it’s well worth it.

It’s available for purchase here.