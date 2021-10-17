This Thanksgiving, these turkeys may be more difficult to come by.

According to a major poultry distributor, smaller turkeys may be in limited supply this year as many families opt to spend Thanksgiving in smaller groups.

According to ABC7, COVID will once again have an influence on holiday dinner tables, with families opting to celebrate in smaller groupings than before the outbreak.

After COVID ravaged the United States last year, many families preferred to celebrate in smaller gatherings.

Angela Wilson, the owner of Avenado’s Holly Park Market in San Francisco, California, told ABC7 about a shortage of smaller turkeys in 2020 owing to more personal gatherings.

“Because of COVID, there was a lot less smaller turkey demand last year,” she said.

COVID, on the other hand, may have an impact on the supply of smaller turkeys this year, as families consider how many people they want around the dinner table.

“We did observe that roughly a third of consumers are planning smaller gatherings this year owing to concerns about COVID-19 and the Delta version,” Rebecca Welch, senior brand manager for chicken food company Butterball, told the network.

“We do notice that if there is a significant trend toward individuals wanting to celebrate in smaller groups, smaller turkeys may be difficult to come by,” she noted.

Smaller butchers, on the other hand, tend to be more confident in their ability to deliver turkeys of various sizes to fulfill the needs of various families.

Guerra Quality Meats, based in San Francisco, will begin taking orders on November 1 and expects to get its first cargo from local California supplier Diestel Turkey Ranch, according to Robert Guerra, the company’s owner.

He continued, ” “They, like us, are a family-run business. We’ve dealt with them for almost 30 years and haven’t had any issues acquiring our turkeys this year.” On November 1, Avenando will begin taking orders, and the company believes it will be able to meet demand.

Wilson explained to the network: “We have different size ranges. They range in size from 8 to 10, 10 to 12, 12 to 14, 16 to 18, and once those are sold, they are no longer available.” Butterball has been approached by Washington Newsday for comment.

As the country continues to grow, supply challenges have been felt in many sections of the country. This is a condensed version of the information.