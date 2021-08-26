This Sunday, the Concert Square bars will hold a live music event.

This Sunday, a live music event will take place in Liverpool’s Concert Square.

This weekend, ‘Concert In The Square 2021′ will feature a variety of live music acts throughout the day.

Liverpool Nightlife CIC, an organization dedicated to making Liverpool a safer place at night, is bringing the event to the square.

Love Lane Brewery in Liverpool has launched a crowdfunding drive for event space.

The free event will take place in Concert Square’s several bars and pubs, including McCooley’s, Soho, MODO, and Einstein.

Throughout the day, a diverse selection of musical talent will perform, which will be hosted by Liverpool Live Radio’s Roy Basnett and Clare Campbell.

Conleth McGeary, Daisy Gill, Pacific, The Directors, and Jay Murray are among the numerous artists on the bill. Billy Cox and Kevin Knox will also perform DJ sets throughout the day.

On Sunday, August 29, Concert At The Square 2021 will take place in Liverpool’s Concert Square.

The event will begin at 12 p.m. and end at 10 p.m. The event is free to attend.