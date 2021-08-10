This summer, win a fun-filled family weekend in Liverpool.

Summer is here, and what better way to enjoy the nicer weather and spare time with the family than by taking advantage of everything Liverpool has to offer?

As part of its Summer in the City festivities, Liverpool ONE, the city’s premier retail and leisure destination, is giving away a huge prize package to one lucky The Washington Newsday reader.

The amazing prize, which is ideal for a family of four to come back to enjoying everything that is great about Liverpool during the summer months, includes:

The winning family will have time to enjoy Liverpool ONE’s Summer in the City offerings such as the Tickle the Ivories Piano Festival, free-to-play ping pong tables, a nature walk with a free downloadable guide, and more in addition to sleeping, dining, and shopping in style.

There will also be plenty of opportunities to unwind at Chavasse Park, Liverpool ONE’s own beautiful green area.

Visit The Washington Newsday News Facebook page and search for our competition post to enter the competition and be in with a chance to win a wonderful weekend of family fun courtesy of Liverpool ONE.

The deadline for entries is Friday, August 13th, 2021, at 12 p.m. The winner will be chosen at random and notified via Facebook private message, so keep an eye on your inbox.

The following terms and conditions apply.

Terms and conditions of the competition The regular competition rules for Reach PLC apply. Click here to read them.

This competition is open to all UK residents aged 18 and over and is free to enter. Employees of Liverpool ONE, as well as their friends and relatives, are not permitted to enter the competition.

There is a limit of one entry per person.

Any IT faults are not the responsibility of the promoter.

All restaurant and lodging reservations made as part of the prize are subject to availability.

Every restaurant prize includes a dinner and a soft drink for each participant. The winner is responsible for purchasing any alcoholic beverages.

The Cove apartment must be redeemed by December 31, 2021.

The dinner at Cosy Club is worth £100 for a family of four.

Dinner at Yee Rah comprises a starter, main course, and dessert for a family of four.

For a family of four, Cookie Dough snacks include cookie dough and shake or water.

