This summer, we ‘signed’ Harvey Barnes for Liverpool, with interesting results.

Liverpool haven’t signed a player since Ibrahim Konate joined the club at the start of the summer transfer window, but their title rivals continue to splash the cash.

Liverpool have been connected with a number of offensive players in recent weeks, and with current forwards Divock Origi and Xhedran Shaqiri both linked with exits, Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes is the rumoured alternative.

Barnes possesses a variety of qualities that make him an excellent match for Jurgen Klopp’s system. The 23-year-old can dribble aggressively at defenders, press when necessary, and has a goal-scoring eye.

Barnes has been a fixture in the Leicester team since his outstanding loan period at West Brom in 2018, and was named one of their players of the season in 2020/21 until February this year, when he suffered an injury that forced him to miss the rest of the season.

Last season, the young Englishman scored nine goals and added four assists in 25 league games, demonstrating his potential to be one of the league’s top wingers in the coming years.

So, what would happen if Barnes relocated from Leicester to Liverpool?

We ‘signed’ Barnes for next season to see what would happen and if the winger could help the Reds reclaim Premier League or Champions League glory.

In the summer of 2021, Harvey Barnes ‘signs’ with Liverpool.

We used the Football Manager 2021 editor to build up the scenario, and we had Barnes officially sign for the Reds from Leicester on July 1st, 2021.

As of July 2021, Barnes’ Football Manager 2021 profile looked like this.

Barnes had a successful first season in red, with the winger seeing action in all four main tournaments. In total, the 23-year-old made 44 appearances in all competitions, scoring 13 goals and assisting three times.

Barnes made the majority of his starts in the Premier League (21) and was mostly utilized as a super-sub in the Champions League (six appearances).

Barnes’ game has an exceptional feature that was exploited. “The summary has come to an end.”