This summer, thousands of children will attend a holiday club on the Wirral.

This summer, Wirral children will be able to participate in a wide range of activities including music, dance, drama, art, sport, and cuisine.

Thousands of children in the borough will benefit from this opportunity owing to a network of 54 holiday clubs working together to make this summer memorable.

The program, which is being organized by Edsential, a community interest company owned by Wirral and Cheshire West and Chester Councils, and their local partner Neo Community, has up to 6,000 spaces available.

All participants in the holiday clubs will receive a nutritious lunch each day.

The summer program, which will be supported by an £800,000 grant from the Department of Education’s Holiday Activity Fund, will be targeted at students who are eligible for free school lunches.

Families wishing to save money can also participate in a “Summer Cooking on a Budget Challenge,” which will include ingredients and tips for preparing a variety of nutritious meals for the entire family.

Participants will get healthy meal packets including the products and recipes needed to complete the challenge.

In addition, families will be invited to record and post a short video of their cooking efforts on social media, with prizes to be won.

The challenge, which is part of a package made possible by a £1.153 million funding from the Department for Work and Pensions as an extension to Wirral’s Covid Local Support Grant, is projected to help up to 4,000 local families.

A £300,000 small grants initiative will award funds of up to £15,000 to community food and welfare support providers to guarantee that food and vital supplies are available to those in need during the summer.

£123,750 for ‘Welcome Back to School Food Support Packs,’ which will provide schools with a supply of critical food to deliver to families in need at the start of the new school year.

£125,000 will be given to residents who are having trouble paying their gas and water bills. Citizens Advice Wirral will deliver the program in collaboration with local charity Energy Projects Plus.

£37,000 for white goods and crisis help