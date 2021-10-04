This summer, there has been a boom in housing searches in this area of the city.

As workers return to their offices following the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions, house searches have increased in one part of Liverpool.

To safeguard the NHS during the pandemic, everyone in the UK was told to stay at home in March 2020.

People could only leave their homes once a day for grocery or basic shopping, medical needs, and one kind of exercise.

For sale is a fully remodeled five bedroom semi in Liverpool’s “sought after” neighbourhood.

Workers were also warned that unless it was absolutely necessary and they couldn’t work from home, they shouldn’t travel to and from work.

Before all covid limitations were dropped on July 19, millions of individuals were able to work from home for months.

Boris Johnson advocated a “gradual return” for those who worked remotely during the pandemic, and people in England were assured they didn’t have to work from home any more.

Because of the return to work, the number of people looking for homes near commuter stations increased dramatically between June and August.

To assess the impact of the gradual return to office employment, Rightmove compared searches for stations across the UK in June 2021 and August 2021.

According to the study, buyer searches for homes near stations, such as Liverpool Lime Street station, have increased dramatically.

During these months, searches for houses near the station surged by 59 percent, the second greatest increase in the country.

Only Chelmsford experienced a bigger percentage increase, with searches more than doubling over this time.

According to Rightmove, the increase in searches near commuter stations indicates that more individuals are seeking for a faster way to work on weekdays as people adopt flexible working schedules.

“While the demand to relocate or search for more space has by no means gone away,” said Tim Bannister, director of property data at Rightmove, “the numbers suggest that this will need to be balanced with easy transport access on office days, which has understandably been lower on the agenda for many over the last 18 months.”

According to Rightmove, the following are the top increases in buyer searches for houses near stations from June to August:

107 percent for Chelmsford Station

Lime Street Station in Liverpool has a 59 percent occupancy rate.

Sittingbourne Station received 47 percent of the vote.

Crewe Station accounted for 32 percent of the total.

