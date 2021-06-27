This summer, the Met Office anticipates ‘very hot’ temperatures in the UK.

According to the Met Office’s long-range forecast, Liverpool and the UK could experience unusually hot and sunny weather this summer.

The weather in Merseyside has been unstable this week, with showers and colder temperatures across the county.

Better weather is on the way, according to the Met Office, which will be great news for those planning a UK staycation this summer.

Time and date Liverpool will see high temperatures and beautiful skies once more.

The Met Office has issued a long-range forecast that extends through July 22.

It’s possible that rain could fall in the North West during the first half of July, but temperatures will “most likely be above normal.”

“Monday will likely see outbreaks of rain or showers, perhaps heavy and thundery, across the south of the UK,” according to the Met Office forecast for June 28 to July 7. It will be drier elsewhere, with sunny spells and changeable cloud.

“Temperatures will be warm for the most part, however they will be restrained locally due to the inclement weather.

“Although a lot of fine and dry weather is most expected later in the season, there are signals for some brief unsettled spells with showers in the southern and eastern parts, and possibly more continuous rain in the northwest.”

“Temperatures in the south will most likely be above normal, with the possibility of several very warm or scorching days. Winds will be light to moderate across the board, with a westerly flow in the north and an easterly flow in the south.”

Better news is on the way for the North West in the second half of July, with the possibility of “very warm or hot” days.

“Although confidence is low, in general stable weather are predicted, with a few brief unsettled spells conceivable,” according to the forecast for July 8 to July 22.

“There will be brief bouts of rain and gloomy conditions in certain northern areas, as well as a prolonged chance of heavy rain or thunderstorms, especially across the south.”

“Above-average temperatures are persisting, with the possibility of some very warm or scorching days ahead.”