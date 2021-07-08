This summer, north Liverpool will be home to a massive bridge featuring live acrobatics and music.

This summer, Liverpool will welcome a massive bridge with acrobatics and live music events.

This August, a 72-foot-long, 19-foot-high structure will be the centerpiece of Bridge, a three-day event in Walton.

The festival, which runs from to, will feature a number of free events for the general public, as well as an amazing outdoor performance over two nights.

Breeze Hill, Millennium Green, is less than a mile north of Everton FC’s Goodison Park stadium, where Bridge will be built.

Each day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the community, artists, and designers will gather for a variety of workshops, conversations, and activities aimed at discovering and telling the story of County ward and its residents.

At 8.45 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, a gravity-defying acrobatics, dance, comedy, theater, and live music experience inspired by local people’s experiences will take place.

This will be a ticketed concert, with more information on ticketing to be revealed on the day of the event.

People will be encouraged to make their own bridges and share stories of bridge-building (and bridge-burning) as part of the initiative, which will include unique kits.

The goal is to bring individuals together who might not otherwise meet in order to create an amazing and beautiful structure in public and outdoor settings. Individuals, community groups, schools, and corporations are all welcome to construct their own bridges.

Imagineer Productions in Coventry is producing Bridge, which was conceived by artistic director Orit Azaz.

“This is one of the first Culture Liverpool events to take place under my time as cabinet member, and I’m happy that it will put a spotlight on such a tight-knit, north Liverpool community,” said Councillor Harry Doyle, Liverpool’s Cabinet Member for Culture and Visitor Economy.

“Building bridges is a notion that we can all relate to, and as we return to normalcy after such a trying and unsettling year, this event sends out positive messages about a community joining together and sharing in this great experience.

"Local people play an important role, and they do so with.