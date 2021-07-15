This summer, Magic Mike-style shows will be performed in Liverpool.

Million Dollar Men, a popular male dance troupe, has planned a series of performances at The Bentley in Liverpool’s city centre.

Million Dollar Men aspires to bring the enormously successful film “Magic Mike” to life for a unique live action experience.

The program showcases a group of exceptional athletic men who take center stage for a night of dance and acrobatics, with lots of opportunities for audience engagement. The event, which was created in Liverpool, includes a diverse range of local talent.

The shows, dubbed the “ultimate party night for ladies after lockdown,” are due to begin later this month.

Andrew McGuire and Hannah Thompson, producers of Million Dollar Men, have teamed up with Leanne Campbell of Radio City to present the forthcoming regular events.

“Expect back-to-back sensual dancing, playful exchanges, and a whole variety of action from our brilliant Million Dollar Men!” the team teased the event.

Million Dollar Men will perform events throughout August, September, and October, beginning with a charity brunch event on Friday, July 30 in support of Cash For Kids.

Eventbrite has complete information on dates and tickets.