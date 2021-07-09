This summer, Liverpool will welcome a dedicated sausage dog cafe.

This summer, a cafe dedicated to Dachshunds will be returning to Liverpool for the ideal day out.

Make North Docks will be taken over by Pup Up Cafe on Saturday, August 7th, and up to 50 dogs and their owners will mix and play.

Ticket holders will have the opportunity to hug a beautiful sausage dog while sipping a beer.

People are traveling long distances to visit Liverpool’s new dog bakery.

“It’s going to be a chaotic, wonderful, social doggy day,” said Marcus Ackford, the owner of the business. Many people are astonished at how well behaved their dogs are when they are off the leash and free to do whatever they want.

“There will be a photographer on hand to capture some memories of the day for you, opportunities to browse local dog related business trade stands, time to chat with other dog owners, lots of props and toys for your pooch to play with and photo ops, simply a fun few hours with your dog and fellow dogs and owners.”

Each sausage dog will be given free, limitless “Puppucinnos” and will be entered into competitions for the best dressed and sassiest dogs.

Every Pup Up Cafe has a unique special guest, some of whom have already been teased.

“We’ve had a variety of trade stands come along, from a local artist drawing 5 minute pet portraits for the day, a dog first aid specialist spreading awareness, a Sausage Dog Sanctuary boarding for Dachshunds, lots of breed specific charities, and Long Dog Gin selling gin branded on their sausage dogs!” said Marcus.

Aside from the special guest, there will be plenty of doggy games for your four-legged buddy to enjoy, like ball pits and tunnels, to name a few.

A photographer will be on hand to take photos and videos, which will subsequently be posted on the Pup Up Cafe page.

Since launching the company in January 2019, demand has skyrocketed. Pup Up Cafes are now open around the country, with Frenchie and French Bulldog parties, Pug events, and soon to be Poodle and Doodle Cafes!’

Marcus visits Liverpool frequently since he “truly loves it” and “enjoys spending time in Liverpool,” so he was especially interested. The summary comes to a close.