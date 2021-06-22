This summer, Liverpool Park will be home to a new adventure family path.

This summer, Calderstones Park in Liverpool will welcome a new adventurous outdoor track for the whole family.

Over the summer vacations, The Reader’s Storybarn has partnered up with Walker Books to present an action-packed event for families.

The self-guided outdoor path is based on Alastair Chisholm’s outstanding picture book The Prince, the Witch, the Thief, and the Bears, which features stunning drawings by Jez Tuya.

It’s an amazing story with dragons, princesses, ninjas, and a really cute frog, but there’s one problem: the plot is vanishing off the pages.

By following clues on their maps and solving puzzles along the way, families can help the Storyhunters save the story before it’s too late.

The cooperation follows the success of The Storybarn’s Christmas collaboration with Walker Books, the Santa Post Outdoor trail, which will open in December 2020. With the lifting of lockdown restrictions and the approaching summer holidays, this new trail is expected to be more popular than ever.

“We’re so delighted to be collaborating with Walker Books on this fantastic outdoor experience again,” Annie Lord, The Reader’s head of children and young people initiatives, said. The Prince and the Witch, the Thief, and the Bears is a Storybarn favorite, and we can’t wait to see it come to life in Calderstones Park.”

“We are happy to be partnering with The Reader to bring Alastair Chisholm’s and Jez Tuya’s humorous The Prince and the Witch and the Thief and the Bears to life,” said Ed Ripley, sales and marketing director at Walker Books. We look forward to engaging families and inspiring children to begin on their own storytelling journeys after a challenging year in which so many activities were canceled.”

Calderstones Park will host the event. This completely accessible path takes around an hour to complete and mixes fun adventures from the book with a touch of Storybarn magic. Families with children aged four to eight are encouraged to attend, but children of all ages are welcome.

