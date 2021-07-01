This summer, Liverpool may recruit former Manchester City striker and Naby Keita replacement for nothing.

In these challenging economic circumstances, Liverpool must squeeze every last penny out of their transfer budget this summer.

One approach to do so would be to focus on the free agency market, as the beginning of July marks the end of most contracts.

From treble winners Markus Babbel and Gary McAllister to Premier League champions Joel Matip and James Milner, Liverpool has had plenty of success with free kicks in the past.

At this point, both Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos are available on a bosman, but it’s safe to presume neither will move to Anfield.

Who, on the other hand, might be of actual interest to the Reds?

Full-back for Napoli Since Elseid Hysaj has already been mentioned, here are some other possibilities.

If Divock Origi departs the club this summer, it wouldn’t hurt to recruit a fifth-choice forward to take his place, and it would make sense to do so without having to spend too much money on a fringe player.

Stevan Jovetic, a former Manchester City striker who was recently released by Monaco, has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

The 31-year-old hasn’t played much football in recent years — he only made 22 league starts in four seasons in France – but he knows how to score.

Over the last year, he has averaged 4.9 shots per 90 minutes, putting him in the top 1% of attackers in Europe’s main five leagues in terms of shot volume, and he has also surpassed his predicted goal tally in each of the last four seasons ( per FBRef ).

Jovetic is also in the top 4% of strikers in terms of tackles and interceptions, and his pressing rate in 2020/21 was almost identical to Sadio Mane’s, so he checks a lot of boxes for Jurgen Klopp.

When Kevin De Bruyne is a player’s top statistical match on FBRef, they’re worth paying attention to. Clement Grenier has a numerical resemblance to Lorenzo Pellegrini, with whom the Reds have been linked this summer, so may he be of interest to the club?

The 30-year-old might be a French international with five caps. The summary comes to a close.