This summer, get creative at the Bluecoat with free events.

Now that school is out for the summer and the vacations have arrived, it’s time to start organizing family outings.

The Bluecoat is the ideal place to get creative this summer, open from Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and with an amazing calendar of free events.

The Grade II listed modern arts facility is located on School Lane in the heart of the city, and it offers a vibrant program of exhibitions and events that are ideal for families and children.

Bluecoat Platform, a new outdoor play sculpture in the front courtyard, was built by artists Simon and Tom Bloor in collaboration with children from the Bluecoat’s after-school group, Out of the Blue.

The final design is a scaled-up model of their innovative inventions and is part of the Here and Now initiative, which honors the heritage of arts centers while also commemorating the National Lottery’s 25th anniversary.

This summer, the platform will host an amazing four-week series of live performances. After a series of tryouts, Holy Cross School students carefully picked performers and artists.

Live performances and events for the whole family

Through storytelling, music, and comedy, the live events are sure to captivate children of all ages.

The events are aimed to encourage people to use their imaginations.

Petite Ullaloom and Rob Bond will share eerie stories in an interactive event for youngsters aged four to nine.

Drawing workshops led by illustrator Luan Barber Norton, aimed at youngsters aged seven to eleven, are a great way for budding artists to express themselves. These motivating classes focus on making goofy and fun drawings, which will help children gain confidence in character creation.

Ugly Bucket, an award-winning physical comedy troupe based in Liverpool, will present an interactive show. They are recognized for delivering high-energy and hilarious concerts that are sure to entertain, combining clowning with music and movement. The entertaining shows are appropriate for youngsters ages seven to eleven, and audience members are encouraged to participate.

Gav Cross will host a brilliantly amusing interactive story session for kids aged seven to eleven. Gav is one of them. “The summary has come to an end.”