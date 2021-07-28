This summer, families can learn about the wonders of wetlands by visiting Martin Mere.

The school year is over, the sun is shining, and a summer filled with joy and laughter awaits.

Now, readers of The Washington Newsday may enter to win an exclusive family ticket to Martin Mere Wetlands Centre, which includes a free canoe ride or boat safari as well as a delicious ice cream – a must in this beautiful weather.

The victors will also get a behind-the-scenes tour of the WOW aviary, where they’ll learn more about the gorgeous birds that dwell in the vast, free-flight area and what makes them so special.

The chosen victors will also have the opportunity to hand-feed the cute Inca Terns, which will be an exciting and unique experience.

This summer, families can explore the wonders of wetlands with a fun-filled day at the WWT Martin Mere Wetland Centre.

If you’re lucky enough to have a vacation to Martin Mere penciled into your summer itinerary, here’s a list of the top ten things to do while you’re there:

Martin Mere’s beautiful birds can be fed by hand.

As they munch grain from your palm, get up up and personal with Martin Mere’s wonderful waterfowl – it only tickles a little! You won’t be disappointed if you buy grain from the admittance desk when you arrive.

Take a look at the hidden treasure.

Be awestruck by the mere’s open views and up close encounters with its wetlands. To identify all of the birds you can see and hear on the islands, use the hide ID charts. Keep an eye out for black-headed gulls, avocets, terns, and chicks.

Dipping in a pond

Explore Martin Mere’s ponds between 1.30 and 3 p.m. to learn what creatures hide beneath. In this free activity, can you find the slippery newts or dinosaur-like dragonfly nymphs? This free activity does not require a reservation, although it is recommended that you arrive later in the session to avoid the early line.

Take a safari on a canoe.

In Martin Mere's award-winning canoe expedition, grab a paddle and hit the water. Set out on your watery journey in search of moorhens, mallards, fish, water voles, and the elusive kingfisher from a self-service jetty. You have it open every day from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.