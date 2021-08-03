This summer, Brits booking vacations to green list sites issued a warning message.

Holidaymakers planning trips to green list sites this summer should be aware of price hikes.

The prices of original green list vacation locations have risen by as much as 142 percent.

Butter, Britain’s Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) travel agency, has revealed which current green list destinations provide the best prospect of a stress-free summer vacation, as well as the anticipated increased cost.

New travel limits for UK tourists have been issued by Spain, Greece, France, and other countries.

In early May 2021, the original traffic light system was unveiled to clearly distinguish between countries with varying COVID infection rates, assigning them either a green, amber, or red status.

Since then, countries have shifted back and forth between the green and amber lists, occasionally going into red, causing havoc for vacationers, some of whom have had their vacation spot change status while already on vacation.

However, there are eight ideal vacation spots that were on the original green list and have remained there ever since.

For potential vacationers, these locations not only provide one of the safest but also some of the most dependable spots this summer to escape the traffic light hopping debacle.

Australia, Brunei, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Iceland, New Zealand, Singapore, and St Helena, Ascension, and Tristan da Cunha were all original members of the green list and are still on it today, so travelers can rest assured that a vacation to one of these places will not be disrupted if it is placed on the amber list.

It’s critical to distinguish between these eight countries and the rest of the green list, because just because a country is on the current green list doesn’t indicate it’s safe or dependable to visit.

Barbados, Croatia, Hong Kong, and Israel are among the 19 countries now on the green list.

They are, however, on the green ‘watch list,’ which means that UK tourists can visit them now, but if infection levels continue to rise, they may be placed to the amber list at the next government review.

Gibraltar is the most cost-effective of the safest destinations, with a seven-night vacation costing on average $1,500.