This summer, Asda is offering consumers £10 off family attractions such as Flip Out, Gulliver’s World, and Go Ape.

This summer, families in Liverpool may save money on outings to attractions such as Flip Out, Gulliver’s World, and Go Ape.

Asda has announced its Fun Packed Summer promotion, which offers £10 off tickets to some of the country’s finest attractions to keep the youngsters entertained over the summer.

With foreign travel still being difficult, the offer will be appreciated by families who are eager to get out and about during the summer holidays in the UK, but want to secure the best rates possible.

“We know the last 18 months have been incredibly stressful for families, and as ‘Freedom Day’ approaches, people are longing to go out and about again and enjoy time together,” said Preyash Thakrar, Asda’s chief strategy officer. They require tremendous value for money as well as great fun, especially with the cost of living up £50 a month compared to this time last year.”

To help, Asda is providing customers £10 vouchers when they spend £50 in-store or £100 online on their weekly purchase until May 2022, which they can use at over 2,000 theme parks and attractions around the UK, including Drayton Manor and ZSL London Zoo.

There will be something engaging to make this a summer to remember, whether customers are adrenaline seekers, animal lovers, or seeking for a family-friendly day out. There’s plenty to keep everyone active, from huge attractions like Drayton Manor Theme Park, Flip Out, and Go Ape to small local farms.

Customers don’t have to drive far to benefit, as 96% of Asda locations have an average of 40 activity venues within 15 miles, providing lots of options for those who want to stay close to home.

How do I obtain the offer?

To use their voucher, customers must go to asdafunpackedsummer.com, register or log in to their account, and then submit a photo of their receipt.

If you want to find attractions near you, go to asdafunpackedsummer.com/my-account/find-a-venue and enter your postcode, as well as the type of attraction you wish to visit, such as trampoline parks or amusement parks. The summary comes to a close.