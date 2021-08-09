This summer, a ‘unique’ adventure path will open half an hour from Liverpool.

This August, Ellesmere Port will host a one-of-a-kind arts and adventure path.

Whitby Park will be taken over by Porto’s Peculiar Playground for more than two weeks.

Action Transport Theatre, a professional theatre company headquartered in Ellesmere Port, is bringing the ‘magical’ adventure route to the park.

A £1 hack will get you half-price admission to Alton Towers, Sealife, and Chessington World of Adventures. The trail has been exclusively designed for Whitby Park, and will contain “odd goings-on” and “suspicious goings-on.”

A series of art projects are being installed across the park, and artwork from local schools will be displayed.

The adventure path will be accompanied by live performances and original music composed by musician Patrick Dineen.

Sensory days, VIP events, and an artist development day are among the activities available on the playground this year.

There will also be a PORTO spectacular with additional ‘on goings’ around the park, as well as Friday Theatre Days, which will feature a special program of circus, dance, and theatre performances.

Through interactive artworks and performances, the trail intends to bring life to the park.

From August 12 to August 31, Porto’s Peculiar Playground will take over Whitby Park and will be open every day from 10 a.m.

