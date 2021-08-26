This September, you have the opportunity to study at one of the world’s best creative media institutes, SAE Liverpool.

Liverpool is a city rich in musical heritage, so having a campus there makes perfect sense for one of the world’s leading creative media institutions.

SAE Liverpool is the place to study if you want to become a specialist in animation, audio, music, films, and games.

The recently rebuilt campus in Pall Mall boasts It has state-of-the-art industry-standard facilities, including brand new Mac Labs, green screen, and production studios stocked with professional-grade equipment.

Local musicians do Live Lounge recording sessions on a regular basis, which are all videotaped and recorded by the students.

The Liverpool Campus takes pride in being a student-centric campus that offers a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere in which to learn and grow both personally and academically.

Rheanne Myrie-Formstone, an SAE Liverpool student, spends 60 seconds with us.

I go by the stage name Rea Fortis, and I’ve worked as a singer-songwriter with a classically educated background over the years, and now I’m working as an aspiring producer.

I’m in my final year of Audio Production at SAE, and I’m hoping to graduate with the abilities to launch my own brand, business, and knowledge to be a well-rounded performer and producer.

So, I’m from from the south, and when I applied, I was looking for a major shift in my life. Liverpool is a great mash-up of many cultures, noises, and histories. I thought this would be the area where I could build a reputation for myself and meet like-minded people with whom I might collaborate.

The thing that always gets to me about Liverpool is that you have everything! There are beaches, an airport, and fantastic shopping… I can’t see myself in any other situation right now. For me, the nicest thing is discovering all these hidden gems. Just when I think I’ve gotten to know an area or a portion of town, I’m joyfully surprised to discover a unique little nook, a pub, or a business that can’t be found anywhere else. Liverpool is also fantastic for artists, with murals and artwork that bring the city to life.

