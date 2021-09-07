This September, utilize these household objects to keep spiders out of your home.

The start of September heralds the start of spider mating season, which may wreak havoc on many people if they aren’t prepared.

What some people don’t realize is that keeping the eight-legged visitors at bay is a lot easier than you may think, and it can be done using materials that most of us already have in our homes.

Citrus, for example, is repulsive to spiders, according to the Mirror.

That’s right, a lemon is all you need to keep spiders out of your house — and you don’t even have to waste the fruit, since the peel is reportedly enough to scare them away.

According to Expert Home Tips, spreading lemon peel on windowsills, bookshelves, and other areas where spiders are commonly found may assist move them along and out of your home while also smelling great.

Rubbing the peel of a lemon along skirting boards and door frames should keep spiders out of basements and garages.

If you don’t like the smell of lemons or want to try something different, here are some more options for getting rid of spiders in your home.

Mixing peppermint oil with water in a spray bottle, which you can then spray in corners of your home to prevent spiders, is one of the most popular spider-repelling strategies.

When a TikTok user proposed spraying the solution on windows and doors, she received a lot of positive feedback.

“This is a hack for all of you who don’t like spiders,” she remarked.

“Peppermint oil and water can be mixed in a spray bottle. Spray it on the outside of doors and window frames, and they’ll keep away.”

You may get the same effect as the peppermint trick by diluting white vinegar in water.

Although this version of the trick smells worse than the mint version, the vinegar’s odor should dissipate after it dries.

Filling a spray bottle with warm water and adding lavender oil along with dishwashing solutions will help spiders scurry away once more.