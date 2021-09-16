This season, Liverpool FC supporters can dress to impress with a new fashion line.

An autumn fashion collection has been unveiled, making it easier than ever for Liverpool FC fans to support the Reds in style during the 2021/22 season.

Whether you’re going to the game or watching it on TV from the comfort of your own home, the new collection has something for fans of all ages.

LFC Retail has launched a new range of apparel that encompasses everything from matchday wear to everyday wear in important autumnal hues.

The collection includes jackets, tees, jumpers, polos, hoodies, baby clothing, and loungewear with delicate liver bird accents.

In addition, the iconic Harrington jacket has been updated for this season, with a new all-black colorway and a little red symbol.

Lightweight kagools and on-trend accessories will round out LFC supporters’ wardrobes, along with the rest of the collection’s focus on fashion and comfort.

Meanwhile, younger Reds will enjoy exciting casualwear for kids, which includes tees, hoodies, jackets, and tracksuits; and even the youngest LFC fans will be dressed to impress on matchdays thanks to new baby fashion arrivals, which include snug gorgeous sleepsuits and accessories.

The entire collection is now available to buy online and in all authorised LFC stores in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Official Liverpool Football Club stores may be found in the following locations:

Liverpool’s Anfield stadium

Liverpool ONE, Liverpool ONE, Liverpool ONE, Liverpool ONE, Liverpool ONE, Liverpool

Liverpool’s Williamson Square

Chester, 42-44 Northgate Street

Belfast’s Castle Lane

Dublin’s Ilac Centre