‘This season,’ Kylian Mbappe says of his future at PSG despite Liverpool transfer speculation.

Despite admitting that he is ‘happy’ at Paris Saint-Germain, Kylian Mbappe has reluctant to commit his long-term future to the club.

The 22-year-old made headlines yesterday evening after hitting four goals for France against Kazakhstan in a World Cup qualifier.

This outcome ensures that Les Blues will compete in the 2022 tournament in Qatar, giving Mbappe the chance to redeem himself after a poor Euro 2020 campaign.

Mbappe was asked about his PSG contract status following yesterday night’s game, with his current agreement scheduled to expire next summer, but he remained tight-lipped.